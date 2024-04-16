The massive effort to clear the waterway in Baltimore
Demolition is underway on the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore. Crews are using fire to weaken the massive structure so it can be removed as quickly as possible.
Copyright 2024 NPR
