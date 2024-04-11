© 2024 WYPR
The balance between tourism and conservation at a Rwandan national park

By Juana Summers,
Elena BurnettTinbete ErmyasMatt Ozug
Published April 11, 2024 at 5:17 PM EDT

Akagera National Park in eastern Rwanda was hard hit by the violence of the country's genocide. For a time, the park floundered — but it's now flourishing.

Juana Summers
Elena Burnett
Tinbete Ermyas
Matt Ozug
