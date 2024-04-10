© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

For the first time, NCAA women's basketball championship drew more viewers than men's

By Kai McNamee,
Gus Contreras
Published April 10, 2024 at 5:58 PM EDT

A record number of people watched NCAA women's basketball this year. The Iowa-South Carolina game average almost 19 million viewers.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Kai McNamee
Gus Contreras