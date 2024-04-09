Physicist Peter Higgs, whose subatomic particle research changed the world, has died
The Nobel-Prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs has died at age 94. He was celebrated for his work on the mass of subatomic particles.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The Nobel-Prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs has died at age 94. He was celebrated for his work on the mass of subatomic particles.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate