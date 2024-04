The battleground state of Wisconsin is one of the states holding primaries Tuesday.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Evan Smazal and Grae O’Leary Hosmanek, two University of Wisconsin students, about who they plan to vote for in 2024 and why.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.