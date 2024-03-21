Investigation questions Israel's narrative about journalists killed by missile strike
An Israeli missile strike killed two journalists in early January. At the time, Israel claimed the two were affiliated with terrorist groups, but a visual investigation by the Washington Post tells a very different story.
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with The Washington Post’s Elyse Samuels about the investigation.
