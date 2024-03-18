Insider Tips for Traveling Well with Peter Greenberg

In the age of Google and Yelp reviews, it's easy to find a decent hotel or book the cheapest flight. But the travel advice you really need can be harder to pin down.

Join us Thursday May 9 for "Insider Tips for Traveling Well," an intimate presentation and Q&A with Emmy Award-winning travel expert Peter Greenberg, presented by 88.1 WYPR at Goucher College.

Greenberg, the host of "The Travel Detective" on PBS, shares the advice he's gathered from decades of crisscrossing the globe – including answers to practical questions like:



What planes are actually safe to fly?

Which airlines won't try to cheat you out of your frequent flyer miles?

How much money can you get if you're involuntarily bumped from a flight?

How do you decide between soft- and hard-case luggage?

And more!

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the event starts at 8 p.m. Thursday May 9 at Alice's at the Athenaeum at Goucher College, 1021 Dulaney Valley Road in Towson.

Made possible in part by Bay Point Wealth.

About Peter Greenberg

A multiple Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter and producer, Peter Greenberg is America’s most recognized, honored and respected front-line travel news journalist.

Known in the industry as “The Travel Detective,” he is the Travel Editor for CBS News, appearing on CBS Mornings, CBS Evening News, and Sunday Morning, among other broadcast platforms. Greenberg produces and co-hosts an ongoing series of acclaimed public television specials, “The Royal Tour,” featuring personal, one-on-one journeys through countries with their heads of state.

The consummate insider on reporting the travel business as news, Greenberg also hosts the television show, “The Travel Detective with Peter Greenberg,” airing on Public Television. The series offers more than 50 half-hour episodes with cutting-edge travel information and insider tips you need to know before you ever leave home, plus in-depth reports on the good, bad, and yes, even ugly aspects of travel.

Greenberg also has launched a series of one hour specials called HIDDEN, revealing special destinations and unique experiences that you won’t find in the guidebooks or brochures. Destinations include Turkey, Poland, and Canary Islands, to name a few.

On radio, he hosts the nationally syndicated “Eye on Travel,” broadcast each week from a different remote location worldwide, and is heard on hundreds of CBS radio stations across the U.S.