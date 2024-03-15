© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The shaka could become an official state gesture for Hawaii

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Kathryn Fink
Published March 15, 2024 at 5:58 PM EDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Hawaiian native Ryan Ozawa about a pair of bills in the state legislature that would make the shaka an official state gesture.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Kathryn Fink