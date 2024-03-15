Looking into the fallout surrounding Fani Willis
Scott Detrow speaks with NPR Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson and WABE political reporter Sam Gringlas about the fallout surrounding Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis
Copyright 2024 NPR
Scott Detrow speaks with NPR Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson and WABE political reporter Sam Gringlas about the fallout surrounding Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate