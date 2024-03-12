© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

With a Biden-Trump rematch expected, we take stock of the presidential race

By Domenico Montanaro
Published March 12, 2024 at 5:47 PM EDT

President Biden and former President Donald Trump are poised to officially become their parties' presumptive nominees. Here's where the race stands.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro