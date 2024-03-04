Alabama will vote this Tuesday using its new Congressional map
For the first time since the Supreme Court weighed in, on Tuesday, Alabama will vote using its new Congressional map, which created two majority-Black districts.
Copyright 2024 NPR
For the first time since the Supreme Court weighed in, on Tuesday, Alabama will vote using its new Congressional map, which created two majority-Black districts.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate