© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anthony Kim returns to golf

Published March 3, 2024 at 5:55 PM EST

Professional golfer Anthony Kim made a surprise return to the game this week after a 10-year absence. The golf world has long speculated about why he left, and his sudden return is just as mysterious.

Copyright 2024 NPR