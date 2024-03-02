Pod Corner: 'Notes From America'
Palestinian-American student Hisham Awartani was shot while visiting family in Vermont over Thanksgiving break. WNYC's Notes From America follows his return to student life at Brown University.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Palestinian-American student Hisham Awartani was shot while visiting family in Vermont over Thanksgiving break. WNYC's Notes From America follows his return to student life at Brown University.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate