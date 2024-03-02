© 2024 WYPR
Pod Corner: 'Notes From America'

Published March 2, 2024 at 5:31 PM EST

Palestinian-American student Hisham Awartani was shot while visiting family in Vermont over Thanksgiving break. WNYC's Notes From America follows his return to student life at Brown University.

