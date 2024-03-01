Elon Musk sues ChatGPT creator OpenAI

Elon Musk is suing OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. Musk, an early funder and former board member at the most valuable artificial intelligence company, says OpenAI has strayed far from its original mandate of AI for all, instead prioritizing profits with its new partner Microsoft.

Bloomberg senior markets editor Mike Regan joins Tiziana Dearing for the latest.

