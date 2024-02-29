What Biden and Trump said at their respective border events
President Biden and former President Donald Trump hold dueling events in Texas border towns. We look at what they said and what it means for November's election.
Copyright 2024 NPR
President Biden and former President Donald Trump hold dueling events in Texas border towns. We look at what they said and what it means for November's election.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate