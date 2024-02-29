How a toxic chemical used at medical sterilization facilities poisoned workers

Ethylene oxide emissions cause cancer. The toxic chemical is often used to sterilize medical supplies, and these emissions are present even in storage facilities, not just the places that clean them. And workers at one Georgia warehouse had no idea they were exposed.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks about Grist’s investigation into these warehouses with senior staff writer Naveena Sadasivam.

