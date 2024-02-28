© 2024 WYPR
How big a threat do hackers pose to U.S. infrastructure?

Published February 28, 2024 at 8:40 AM EST

The Department of Energy announced a new effort to protect the country’s energy sector from cyber attacks, after last week President Biden signed an executive order to beef up cyber security at U.S. ports.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Karim Hijazi, a cybersecurity expert and founder of Vigilocity, a cybersecurity company about the threats to U.S. infrastructure from hackers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.