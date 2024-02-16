Russia reverberates in American politics, again

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Celeste Headlee speak with NPR’s Ron Elving and NBC’s Scott Wong about Vice President Kamala Harris’ strong defense of NATO and condemnation of Russia Friday and how members of Congress are divided on the threat from Russia, as well as the latest developments in former President Donald Trump’s legal cases in court.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.