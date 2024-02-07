Second Taylor Swift for Kids show added March 16 at The Recher

Our morning show sold out so far in advance, we've added a second, afternoon Taylor Swift for Kids show at The Recher in Towson!

At 1:30 p.m. on Saturday March 16, rising Baltimore star Enslow and her five-piece band will play 60 minutes of our favorite Taylor Swift songs at The Recher in Towson, along with an opening band playing other Taylor songs as well!

Tickets are available now.

Plus: friendship bracelet making and more. Wear your dancing shoes.

Enslow is a singer-songwriter known for her unique blend of pop, rock, and folk music. With her distinct vocals and heartfelt lyrics, Enslow is an up and coming artist hailing from the greater Baltimore area. Her music is characterized by its catchy melodies, and genre-bending sound.

Doors open at 1 p.m. and the show starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday March 16 at The Recher, 512 York Road in Towson. There is parking in the garage behind the venue.

Tickets are non-refundable.

For all general inquiries and accessibility requests, please contact Sam Sessa at [email protected]