There are some positive signs in the effort toward an Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Hamas is responding to a ceasefire proposal in a "generally positive" way, Qatari mediators say — but there are still major sticking points.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Hamas is responding to a ceasefire proposal in a "generally positive" way, Qatari mediators say — but there are still major sticking points.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate