© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso leave West African regional alliance ECOWAS

Published January 30, 2024 at 7:25 AM EST

It’s been called West Africa’s Brexit moment, as Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso sever ties from a regional alliance Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

We find out what the break from ECOWAS means for a region already destabilized by coups and economic instability from NPR’s West Africa correspondent Emmanuel Akinwotu.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.