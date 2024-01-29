© 2024 WYPR
North Korea steps up military maneuvers, cozies up to Russia and abandons goals for reunification

Published January 29, 2024 at 7:20 AM EST

North Korea has been testing more advanced missiles, sending munitions to Russia for its war against Ukraine and blowing up a long-standing statue symbolizing reunification with South Korea. What do all these maneuvers mean?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Ankit Panda, Asia-Pacific expert and Stanton Senior Fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is the author of “Kim Jong Un and the Bomb: Survival and Deterrence in North Korea.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

