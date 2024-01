A Russian District Court extended the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by two months today. Gershkovich was arrested in March last year on espionage charges.

Gershkovich, The Wall Street Journal, and the U.S. government deny those charges. We speak with The Wall Street Journal assistant editor Paul Beckett.

