'Sports Illustrated' faces uncertain future

By Gus Contreras,
Tinbete ErmyasAri Shapiro
Published January 19, 2024 at 5:48 PM EST

Sports Illustrated has announced that it's laying off a significant amount — if not all — of the News Guild-represented workers on Friday, prompting responses from the union.

Gus Contreras
Tinbete Ermyas
Ari Shapiro
