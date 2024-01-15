The way we talk about mental health online is not always helpful

Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, discusses why the way people commonly talk about mental health issues, like anxiety, online is not helpful.

Many people suffer from anxiety and depression. The prevalence and way these problems are discussed on social media may be contributing to the problem rather than giving people the proper tools to address and overcome those feelings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.