Matt Hay gradually went deaf. But music helped him partially hear again
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to author Matt Hay, who has struggled with his hearing since he was a kid, about his new book Soundtrack of Silence.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to author Matt Hay, who has struggled with his hearing since he was a kid, about his new book Soundtrack of Silence.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate