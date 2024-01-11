Classical Music 4 People With Short Attention Spans comes to Shriver Hall at Johns Hopkins
If you’ve always wanted to check out an orchestra concert but felt intimidated by the thought of having to sit through 90 minutes of something you've never heard before, this show is for you.
On Saturday March 2, WYPR and Hopkins Symphony Orchestra present Classical Music 4 People With Short Attention Spans, an evening of 8-10 orchestral classics in 60 minutes.
Featuring a curated variety of short but iconic works with commentary from WYPR & WBJC hosts. Sure to delight both steadfast orchestra-lovers and newcomers alike!
Tickets are available now.
The program includes:
CHARLES IVES—The Unanswered Question
LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN—Leonore Overture no. 3
ALEXANDER BORODIN— In the Steppes of Central Asia
GIUSEPPE VERDI—La forza del destino Overture—Min Jin, tenor
RUGGERO LEONCAVALLO—”Vesti la giubba” from I Pagliacci—Min Jin, tenor
SILVESTRE REVUELTAS—Janitzio
PIETRO MASCAGNI—”Intermezzo sinfonico” from Cavalleria rusticana
GIACOMO PUCCINI—”Nessum dorma” from Turandot—Min Jin, tenor
Classical Music 4 People With Short Attention Spans starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday March 2 at Shriver Hall at Johns Hopkins University. Presented by WYPR & HSO.