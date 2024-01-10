Some wrongly accused British postal workers begin to see justice after TV drama airs
A made-for-TV drama brought real life justice for hundreds of United Kingdom post office workers wrongly accused of theft and false accounting.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A made-for-TV drama brought real life justice for hundreds of United Kingdom post office workers wrongly accused of theft and false accounting.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate