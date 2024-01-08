© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

There's already trouble for the Peregrine moon mission

By Geoff Brumfiel
Published January 8, 2024 at 4:57 PM EST

On Monday, NASA launched America's first robotic mission to the moon's surface since the Apollo era. The small probe, called Peregrine-1, is already having issues.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Geoff Brumfiel
Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
See stories by Geoff Brumfiel