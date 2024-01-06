Supreme Court will rule on Trump's eligibility for state ballot
The U.S. Supreme Court will weigh in on the Colorado State Supreme Court's decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot.
The U.S. Supreme Court will weigh in on the Colorado State Supreme Court's decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot.
