© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court will rule on Trump's eligibility for state ballot

Published January 6, 2024 at 5:49 PM EST

The U.S. Supreme Court will weigh in on the Colorado State Supreme Court's decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot.

Copyright 2024 NPR