The 16-year-old dart player who captured Britain's imagination
Over the past two weeks, a British 16-year-old has captured the public's imagination with his extraordinary run of victories in the World Darts Championship.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Over the past two weeks, a British 16-year-old has captured the public's imagination with his extraordinary run of victories in the World Darts Championship.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate