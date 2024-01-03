© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Louisiana reporter founded free weekly newsletter curating the country's best local news stories

Published January 3, 2024 at 8:40 AM EST

Louisiana Times-Picayune investigative reporter Joseph Cranney is an evangelist for local news. He’s the founder of the now 7-year-old “Local Mattersweekly newsletter curating powerful, hard-hitting and important stories from every state in the country.

He joins host Robin Young to talk about some of his favorite local news stories from 2023 and about why local newspapers are still relevant.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.