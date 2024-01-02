© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The race to replace McCarthy in California

By Joshua Yeager
Published January 2, 2024 at 4:13 PM EST

Kevin McCarthy isn't in Congress anymore, but that doesn't mean his influence isn't still being felt back home in Bakersfield where the race to replace him has become chaotic.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Joshua Yeager