AI has become a tool in the search for climate solutions
From controlled burns to detecting methane leaks and locating critical minerals — artificial intelligence is now a key tool for people working on climate solutions.
Copyright 2023 NPR
From controlled burns to detecting methane leaks and locating critical minerals — artificial intelligence is now a key tool for people working on climate solutions.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate