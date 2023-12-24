All Music Considered: Video game tunes
The directors of All Things Considered are the people who choose much of the music you hear on the show. NPR's Scott Detrow talks with director Vincent Acovino about video game music.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The directors of All Things Considered are the people who choose much of the music you hear on the show. NPR's Scott Detrow talks with director Vincent Acovino about video game music.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate