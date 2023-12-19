WYPR presents An Evening With Jill Schlesinger in Towson

On Thursday, Jan. 11, WYPR presents An Evening With Jill Schlesinger, the Emmy-award winning business analyst and weekly guest on NPR's "Here and Now."

This limited capacity event features a conversation with Jill, who writes the syndicated column Jill on Money and recently published a new book, "The Great Money Reset," by St. Martin's Press.

Tickets are available now.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the event begins at 8 p.m. Thursday Jan. 11 at WTMD, 1 Olympic Place in Towson. Tickets are $30 for WYPR & WTMD members and $35 for general admission.

Jill is the host of the “Jill on Money” and the “MoneyWatch” podcasts and of the nationally syndicated radio show, “Jill on Money”, which won the 2018 and 2021 Gracie Award for Best National Talk Show. She is also the host of the YouTube show Jill on Money, Powered by the Compound.

Jill is a frequent speaker on a variety of topics, including macroeconomic, market and demographic trends; workplace issues for women and LGBT employees in financial services; and how to create authentic branding.

Prior to her current role, Jill was Editor-at-Large for CBS MoneyWatch.com, where she was responsible for video and written content and was part of the team that launched the site.

Made possible in part by Baypoint Wealth, working to make an impact on the lives of their clients, employees and community.