"Frozen 1&2" Stage Show feat. Outcalls comes to Carver Center

If you have young kids, you already know all the words to the soundtracks of the movies "Frozen 1 & 2."

Now you can see them live, in a fun and funny stage show for the whole family.

On Saturday Jan. 27, we're thrilled to present the new "Frozen" stage show featuring songs from both movies, performed by the classically trained opera singers Outcalls, at the Carver Center in Towson. Presented by Stages Music Arts.

It's a show the whole family can enjoy, from the soaring high notes of "Let it Go" and "Into the Unknown" (for the kids) to subtle jokes about just how ridiculous both these movies are (for us parents).

Everyone is encouraged to dress in costume.

Tickets are available now!

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the 45-minute show starts at 10 a.m. Photos with the princesses are available after the show.

Parking is free and plentiful.

Made possible in part by The Waldorf School of Baltimore and The Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University.

Note: Anyone who purchases a ticket or RSVPs to a Saturday Morning Tunes show will be automatically enrolled in WTMD & WYPR's newsletter. Tickets are non-refundable.

If you have a child with disabilities, we are happy to accommodate. Please reach out to Sam Sessa at [email protected] with any questions.