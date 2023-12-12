While war in Gaza continues, support for Hamas is growing in the West Bank
While Israel aims to destroy Hamas so it can't attack again like it did on October 7, the group's popularity seems to be growing in the West Bank.
Copyright 2023 NPR
While Israel aims to destroy Hamas so it can't attack again like it did on October 7, the group's popularity seems to be growing in the West Bank.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate