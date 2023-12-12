© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits Washington for a last-ditch effort to secure U.S. aid

By Deirdre Walsh
Published December 12, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST

Ukraine's president is making a last-ditch trip to Washington to try to convince Congress to give more weapons and aid for his fight against Russia.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Deirdre Walsh