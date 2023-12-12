As COP28 winds down, climate advocate finds draft agreement "disappointing"
With COP28 climate talks coming to an end, NPR's Ari Shapiro checks in with climate policy analyst Rachel Cleetus on where the latest agreement stands.
Copyright 2023 NPR
With COP28 climate talks coming to an end, NPR's Ari Shapiro checks in with climate policy analyst Rachel Cleetus on where the latest agreement stands.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate