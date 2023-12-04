Remembering journalist Maria Martin
We remember the pioneering Latina journalist Maria Martin, who has died at the age of 72.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
We remember the pioneering Latina journalist Maria Martin, who has died at the age of 72.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate