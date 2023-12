Rahil Briggs, who is an early childhood psychologist and the National Director of the Healthy Steps program at ZERO TO THREE, discusses screentime guidelines for children 5 and under and helps parents and caregivers make good choices about what children watch and how much time they spend in front of screens.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.