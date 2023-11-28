Second Taylor Swift for Kids show added March 16

Our first ever Taylor Swift for Kids at Baltimore Peninsula sold out so fast, we had to add a second show!

On Saturday March 16, rising Baltimore star Enslow and her five-piece band will play 90 minutes of our favorite Taylor Swift songs at The Recher in Towson, presented by Stages Music Arts.

Plus: friendship bracelet making and more. Wear your dancing shoes!

Tickets are available now.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the show starts at 10 a.m. Saturday March 16 at The Recher, 512 York Road in Towson. There is parking in the garage behind the venue.

Enslow is a singer-songwriter known for her unique blend of pop, rock, and folk music. With her distinct vocals and heartfelt lyrics, Enslow is an up and coming artist hailing from the greater Baltimore area. Her music is characterized by its catchy melodies, and genre-bending sound.

Made possible in part by The Waldorf School of Baltimore.

Note: Anyone who purchases a ticket or RSVPs to a Saturday Morning Tunes show will be automatically enrolled in WTMD & WYPR's newsletter. Tickets are non-refundable.

If you have a child with disabilities, we are happy to accommodate. Please reach out to Sam Sessa at [email protected] with any questions.