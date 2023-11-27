© 2023 WYPR
Thai hostages held in Gaza freed from Hamas captivity

By Michael Sullivan
Published November 27, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST

At least 39 Thai workers were killed and over two dozen more taken hostage in the Hamas attacks on Oct 7. Now, most of them have been released by Hamas since Friday.

Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
