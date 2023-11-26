Israel and Hamas complete third prisoner-hostage exchange
For a third day, Hamas released hostages and Israel released Palestinian prisoners. Also, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli troops in Gaza.
Copyright 2023 NPR
For a third day, Hamas released hostages and Israel released Palestinian prisoners. Also, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli troops in Gaza.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate