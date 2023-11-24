© 2023 WYPR
After the Dobbs decision, birth rates are up in states with abortion ban states

By Michael Levitt,
Tinbete ErmyasAri Shapiro
Published November 24, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Caitlin Myers, co-author of a study that shows that births have increased in states that have abortion bans.

