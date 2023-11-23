Ukraine war update: Heavy fighting along Dnipro River

In southern Ukraine near Kherson, Ukrainian troops are still engaged in heavy fighting with Russian forces along the Dnipro River. The river has emerged as a new front line in the war as Ukrainian troops try to get closer to Russian-annexed Crimea.

Isabelle Khurshudyan, Ukraine bureau chief for The Washington Post, joins us for an update on the war in Ukraine.

