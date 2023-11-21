How one reporter tells the story of Philippines President Duterte's drug war
Patricia Evangelista's new book, Some People Need Killing, chronicles her reporting during Philippines' president Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Patricia Evangelista's new book, Some People Need Killing, chronicles her reporting during Philippines' president Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate