Chat GPT-maker Open AI fires founder Sam Altman
ChatGPT-maker Open AI has pushed out its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was "not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors.
ChatGPT-maker Open AI has pushed out its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was "not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors.
