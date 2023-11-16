NBC's 'Found' explores what it means to look for those society has little interest in finding
In NBC’s new TV procedural, one woman makes it her job to find missing people who have slipped through the system. Those people are often from marginalized backgrounds — Black women, Indigenous women, undocumented migrants…and many more.
While fictional, the show packs a powerful message. We hear from Nkechi Okoro Carroll, creator and showrunner for “Found.”
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
